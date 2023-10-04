Samsung in discussion with Cook Islands Ministry of Education

Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 - 16:35

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. New Zealand leadership visited Cook Islands last week (27 September), to discuss a collaboration with Cook Islands Ministry of Education with the aim of building interest and proficiency in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) within Cook Islands secondary schools.

Samsung is looking to expand its flagship global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme within the Pacific region. As a result, Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun, met with the Minister of Education, Honourable Vaine "Mac" Mokoroa, to outline and present Samsung’s global programme, Solve for Tomorrow, which will be tailored for Cook Island youths.

"Collaborating with Pacific nations, Samsung has the potential to help develop education outcomes for future generations by empowering today's youth to think beyond conventional boundaries and explore innovative solutions. This is a special opportunity for Samsung to make a meaningful difference by empowering creative minds in the Pacific region." said Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun.

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is a global competition that will challenge Cook Islands’ next generation of innovators to unleash their creativity and use STEAM to find solutions for pressing local, or global, community challenges. The programme was successfully launched in Samoa and Tonga in August. Samsung has been working to roll out the Solve for Tomorrow project next year in Cook Islands as well as three other Pacific nations; Fiji, Timor-Leste and Tuvalu.

Samsung are proudly supporting Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 as a private sector member.

This event will play a pivotal role in bringing today’s leading technologies and innovations closer to more and more people.

Photo supplied Caption; Samsung New Zealand President, Hyung Min Chun with Honourable Vaine "Mac" Mokoroa, Minister of Education.