WayBeyond's curriculum for modern protected cropping growers

Monday, 9 October, 2023 - 18:02

Today, WayBeyond, the pioneering crop management company, has announced an unprecedented milestone in the future of agriculture: the launch of their industry-first digital agronomy curriculum tailored specifically for protected cropping growers.

As protected cultivation becomes the path forward for horticulture, WayBeyond recognizes the increasing need for growers to access timely, actionable, and scalable agronomy data. Greenhouses empower growers to produce consistently higher yields year-round, with minimized resource consumption and a lesser environmental impact.

Digital agronomy represents the vanguard of crop management. By harnessing it, growers can predict yields, manage pest and disease outbreaks more effectively, and make optimal crop management decisions. WayBeyond's digital agronomy curriculum strives to teach growers to not just read the data but also translate it into improved farm operational efficiency and profitability.

Globally, the necessity for increased food production is ever-present. Protected cropping is swiftly becoming the go-to solution, offering more consistent production with fewer resources. The new curriculum underscores this, emphasizing:

The crucial role of digital agronomy in impacting global food production.

The importance of anticipating yield and managing pest and diseases for consistent, quality fresh produce.

The empowerment of growers through accessible data to improve farm efficiency and profitability.

The imperative need for continuous education and upskilling in the sector.

Darryn Keiller, CEO of WayBeyond, states: "The fusion of digital agronomy with protected cropping represents the next great leap in global food production. WayBeyond is proud to stand at the forefront, equipping growers with the tools and knowledge to harness the full potential of their crops, ensuring a more sustainable and bountiful tomorrow."

Furthering its partnership with CEICKOR Centro Universitario, WayBeyond piloted the Agronomy 4.0 course. Students in Protected Agriculture Engineering delved deep into the technical implications linked to greenhouse operations, learned to diagnose crops for improvement, and explored how to implement solutions for increased quality, yield, and profitability.

The course, a blend of theory and hands-on assignments, provided insights into the digital agronomy landscape, fundamentals of data collection, and the practical application of AI/ML in agtech. Students practiced using digital agronomy data, understanding its significance in optimizing crop quality and yield in various types of greenhouses, and detecting and controlling pests and diseases.

Mexico is the third largest producer of fresh produce globally and is at the forefront of an ag revolution. Felix Tarrats, CEO of CEICKOR Centro Universitario, explains that: "In a world where innovation drives progress, we at CEICKOR are determined to ensure that our students are at the cutting edge. Our collaboration with WayBeyond on this digital agronomy curriculum exemplifies our dedication to evolving education and preparing our students for the agricultural challenges of tomorrow."

On the back of this successful pilot, CEICKOR will embed WayBeyond’s Agronomy 4.0 course as integral part of its Protected Agriculture Engineering degree going forward.