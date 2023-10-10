Ready, set, snack! Air New Zealand calling for taste testers in Great Kiwi Snack Off

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 09:43

More than 400 suppliers have put their best snacks forward The delectable creations of 30 suppliers have been shortlisted More than 70 snacks tried and taste tested Now, Air New Zealand is calling for taste testers to help make the final decision

Calling all snacksperts! Air New Zealand is looking for Kiwis to help narrow down the most snack-tacular treats to serve its customers onboard as part of the airline’s Great Kiwi Snack Off.

Earlier this year, Air New Zealand announced a nationwide search for the most flavorful Kiwi snacks to introduce onboard, prompting hundreds of passionate suppliers from around the country to bring their creations to the table.

Now the airline is seeking five foodies to put their tastebuds to the test and help the airline make its final decision on what snacks will be served onboard.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says more than 400 suppliers expressed their interest, putting forward everything from nuts to nachos.

"We’ve had some incredible suppliers reach out with snacks of all shapes and flavours and they’ve got some great stories to tell. Whether they’re on a mission to highlight the best of locally sourced produce, or want to help a deserving charity, the calibre of suppliers has been exceptional. We’ve managed to whittle the list down to 30 suppliers still in the running, but we need a hand to make the final call.

"What’s become really clear through this process is Kiwis are passionate about snacks, so why not give a few of the country’s most enthusiastic foodies a chance to be snacksperts and have their say on what we serve onboard."

Air New Zealand’s panel of snackers has already narrowed down the list to ensure suppliers meet key requirements, for example, options that can be served without heating and are easy and light to transport.

"We’ve got dozens of snacks that highlight a variety of classic Kiwi flavours including tangy feijoas and kiwifruit for our snacksperts to try. From cookies and bliss balls to chicken chips and crunchy cheese, it won’t be an easy task for them to narrow the snacks down."

There’s no age limit for those who want to put their name forward for this meaty challenge, with kids and adults alike eligible to enter to become snacksperts.

Those interested in becoming one of five snacksperts can follow this link to apply: https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/snacksperts

They’ll be given the chance to taste test the snacks in Auckland and give their verdict, before the final selection is announced in the coming weeks.

Top things you didn’t know about onboard snacks:

Every snack needs to be easy to eat (and easy to clean!). Some aircraft only have a short window of 15-20 minutes to turn around for their next flight, so snacks that won’t make a huge mess and create lots of work for our amazing team of cleaners are important. Snacks on our domestic flights need to be easy to transport and fit into a selection of containers. Every morning and afternoon around 1,200 snacks are loaded onto an aircraft, so the snacks need to be small enough to fit in these containers. Every aircraft has a specific amount of weight allocated for food and catering, so the snacks need to meet those weight restrictions. We also like to ensure there are gluten free options available and we look where possible to source other options such as vegan and dairy free options.