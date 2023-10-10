Constant Contact appoints new leadership in APAC to accelerate growth in the region

Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 - 14:05

Constant Contact, a digital marketing and automation platform used by millions of small businesses and nonprofits globally, today announced Renée Chaplin as its new vice president of Asia Pacific (APAC). Chaplin will lead Constant Contact’s growth in the APAC region and scale its operations.

Based in the company’s APAC headquarters in Brisbane, Chaplin brings over 20 years of experience growing B2B brands. She will help drive broader awareness and adoption of Constant Contact’s digital marketing platform in APAC and deliver value to customers in that region. This strategic hire represents Constant Contact’s continued investment into growing its presence in Australia following the acquisition of Vision6 in 2022.

"International presence is a key objective for Constant Contact, and Australia is a major technology hub in the world’s fastest-growing region," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "We’ve invested in APAC through our acquisition of Vision6, and we see an opportunity to build on that momentum to deliver even more value to our global customers and partners. I am confident that Renée’s experience and local presence will help accelerate our efforts in APAC and make an immediate impact on our business and our customers’ businesses within the region."

"Constant Contact is well known globally for being a pioneer of digital marketing innovation in the small business space, and the company’s recent advancements in AI and marketing automation make this an exciting time to join the organisation," said Chaplin. "Our Vision6 product is already Australia’s most reliable email marketing and SMS platform with sovereign onshore data storage and local customer support. I look forward to growing Constant Contact’s APAC business and helping our customers and agency partners develop stronger relationships with their customers."

Prior to joining Constant Contact, Chaplin worked for a variety of technology companies, from Australian start-ups to multinational SaaS organisations specialising in AI, automation, customer experience and billing technology.