Businesses should consider the PR power of podcasting - HMC

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 10:44

Podcasting is fast becoming one of the most popular channels New Zealanders are turning to for learning new information, connecting with like-minded communities and being entertained.

Public relations agency, HMC, tackles the topic of business podcasting in the latest episode of its CRUNCH podcast out this week.

Why should businesses consider this channel to reach their audiences? Because New Zealanders are listening in record numbers.

In a 2022 study by Edison Research, it found 36% of New Zealanders aged 16+ listen to podcasts, with the majority of those listeners (54%) being 16-34. Thirty percent (30%) of those surveyed listened to a podcast in the past week, while the research showed monthly podcast listeners in New Zealand subscribe to an average of four podcasts.

HMC senior account manager Kate Webber says, "With audiences tuning into podcasts at a growing rate, this form of content is a great way to demonstrate expertise and brand personality in an engaging and entertaining way."

Podcast production can also provide great return on investment when communications budgets are tight.

"Not only does podcasting give you full control over your messaging, but you can also repurpose the information from one podcast episode through many different formats - such as video or written stories - across a number of other channels such as your website, e-newsletter and social media," explains Webber.

Podcasts allow businesses to share knowledge and insights in a conversational way. When organisations apply their team’s expertise to relevant industry topics, they can position the company and their people as leading authorities.

"Hosting a podcast is an opportunity to showcase your forward-thinking. By commenting on industry trends and emerging topics, you present your company as an innovative thought leader. That builds credibility and trust.

"To help you do that, you can bring in external guests and stakeholders. Doing so helps build your reputation and these guests can help you speak about cutting-edge issues. You can also tap into guest’s channels to distribute your messages - and your podcast - out to an even wider audience," says Webber.

Using the power of the human voice, a podcast also helps your audience create a strong emotional connection to your brand and get to know your people in a more personal way than through the written word.

HMC senior account manager, Nicola Lee, believes this is one clear advantage that podcasting has over other communications channels. "It takes a lot of skill to convey personality through the written word alone. But on a podcast, it’s much easier for a business leader to give a sense of who they are simply by speaking and conversing with guests. And unlike other mediums, when you do it well, you have a captive audience for 20-30 minutes at a time. That’s gold."

Have you ever wondered if a podcast is the right channel for your business, but then questioned what you would actually talk about? Kane Power, audio engineer and podcast producer with Precision Podcasting, says the key is to start with a clear audience in mind. And the beauty of a podcast is that you can be quite niche.

"People tune into podcasts for one thing: the relevance and value of the information being discussed. If it scratches where they’re itching, your audience will stay. If it doesn’t, they leave. The key to designing good content is to ask, ‘Who is my target audience and what are the issues that concern them?’ Podcast planning requires a problem-solution approach to be successful," explains Power.

Once you’ve identified the pain points of your audience, design each podcast episode to give valuable solutions to problems. And be specific, says Power. "No one likes being teased. What they like is advice they can put into action, or insights that help them rethink a situation. Not only will concrete solutions keep your listeners hooked, but it also positions your business as a credible resource for future problems."

With around three million podcasting channels currently operating across the globe, you could say podcasting is a very big wave. The good news is, it’s a wave most businesses can learn to ride.

HMC’s CRUNCH podcast is available on all podcasting apps or at www.wearehmc.co.nz.