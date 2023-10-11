Change your life in one minute with TAB's Everest Mega Millions

Wednesday, 11 October, 2023 - 15:04

Today, TAB is thrilled to launch TAB’s Everest Mega Millions - a free to play competition with a life changing prize.

The Everest, the world’s richest horse race on turf, will be run this Saturday in Sydney (6.15 pm NZST). TAB is giving Kiwis a free chance to get involved with its new Everest Mega Millions competition. To enter, a TAB customer must pick the final finishing order of the 12 horses in the race and if correct, they will be walking away with $10m.

Entain New Zealand (TAB) Managing Director Cameron Rodger says:

"We are so excited to be able to give New Zealanders a free and easy opportunity to get involved in this extraordinary event and we can’t wait to see if a Kiwi can pull it off and take the $10m home on Saturday. It could be a life changing sixty seconds for one sharp customer!"

There will be plenty of New Zealand interest in The Everest with Kiwi born and bred star, I Wish I Win (Wish), racing in the Trackside Media slot:

"I Wish I Win is currently one of the favourites for the big race (at $4.80 for the win), so we are sure plenty of entrants will have him at the top of their pickings in their Everest Mega Millions order selections.

Wish is a Kiwi star, who has already proved himself at the elite level in Australia. We’re confident he’ll do the team at Waikato Stud and the whole nation proud come Saturday" Rodger says.

Kiwis will be able to catch all The Everest action live on Trackside, TVNZ+ and via a dedicated pop-up channel (Trackside Premier - Sky Channel 64) this Saturday.

To enter TAB’s Everest Mega Millions competition race to tab.co.nz/everest-mega-millions or visit the mobile app. The competition closes 5.30pm October 14 and Terms and Conditions apply (R18 Bet Responsibly).

Key Information:

TAB is launching our free-to-play competition today, The Everest Mega Millions. Anyone with a TAB account can play (R18). Correctly select the finishing order of all 12 runners in The Everest to win $10m! If more than one entrant selects the correct finishing order the prize will be shared equally. This is a life changing amount of money to win in less than 60 seconds and costs nothing to enter. NZ based Trackside Media is the slot holder in The Everest race and has a NZ bred and NZ majority owned star running for them in I Wish I Win. I Wish I Win has a real shot to win The Everest and is currently joint favourite at $4.80. Catch all the action from The Everest on Trackside, TVNZ + and via a dedicated pop-up channel, Trackside Premier (Sky Channel 64).