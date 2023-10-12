'A Santa shortage is threatening to ruin Christmas for Kiwi families everywhere'

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 08:53

Kiwis, full of Christmas cheer, are being encouraged to don the big red suit to help avoid a Santa shortage come December.

Due to COVID-19, the last three years have seen fewer New Zealanders apply for the top job, leaving shopping centre thrones empty, mantlepieces bare and wish lists unread. But with life returning to normal, there’s never been a better time to spread Yuletide cheer.

Talent agency, Scene to Believe is experiencing widespread Santa shortages and is struggling to get talent numbers back to pre-pandemic levels.

Scene to Believe Managing Director, Stefan Hutton, says being a Christmas character on the Santa set is the perfect casual job to boost budgets ahead of Christmas.

"Posing for a photo with Santa is an annual tradition for families everywhere, we have a plethora of fantastic roles available in the North and South Island for grandparents, retirees, the semi-retired and everyone in between!" said Mr Hutton.

"We’re particularly short in the Santa department, so we’re calling on older Kiwis to throw their Santa’s hat in the ring and apply."

"Becoming a Santa’s Helper is a great way for seniors to be more involved in their local community, interact with young people and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year."

Experienced Santa, Tony Hooper has been in the role for several years and says the job is perfect for older people wanting to dip their toe back into the workforce.

"Being a Santa is by far the best work I’ve ever done," says Mr Hooper. "It’s flexible, I work when I want and I spend my days talking to young families and getting in the festive spirit.

"It’s also a great way to earn extra cash right before Christmas, which is when I need it most. And the best part is, I can still receive my pension!"

To find out more information and to register your interest as Santa or another character, visit www.scenetobelieve.co.nz/ for more information.