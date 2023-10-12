The Spinoff expands commercial team, unveiling exciting prospects for collaborative opportunities

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 13:14

As the holiday season approaches, The Spinoff's commercial team is proud to announce the strategic reinforcement of its roster with the addition of two dynamic professionals. Joining as partnerships director is Bec Murphy, bringing a wealth of experience from her prior role managing the NZ commercial team at UrbanList. Meanwhile, fresh from a European summer holiday, Brooke Macaulay, with over a decade of expertise in film and television production, assumes the role of project manager, completing the team-of-six. These strategic appointments underscore The Spinoff's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and fortifying its position in the industry as it heads into the festive season.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bec and Brooke to our commercial team, where they are working under the dynamic leadership of Eli Rivera. Their combined expertise and enthusiasm are invaluable additions to our already talented team. I have no doubt that their contributions will be instrumental in the continued growth and evolution of The Spinoff," says The Spinoff CEO Amber Easby.

"I have loved The Spinoff for years, the editorial content is smart, engaging and incredibly important to the publishing landscape in New Zealand. I feel really honoured to be part of such an amazing team. Commercially, clients can partner with us in that same authentic and clever way that the brand is famed for" says partnerships director, Bec Murphy.

The Spinoff, as a leading and trusted publisher in Aotearoa, acknowledges the pivotal role of authentic partnerships. Boasting a creative and experienced team spanning various specialties, including editorial, podcasts, newsletters and video, The Spinoff is enthusiastic about crafting compelling narratives for partners, ensuring that their stories take centre stage in the coming year.

The Spinoff’s commitment to excellence is evident in the accelerating traffic to the website. The dedicated editorial team, renowned for its unique perspectives, has witnessed a remarkable 9% surge in homepage views from Q1 to Q2. Additionally, there has been a 4% increase in time spent on page and an impressive 11% rise in the social media following. Highlighting this success are editorial series such as Help Me Hera and the Cost of Being, consistently garnering high readership. With the right partners on board, these series have the potential for even greater expansion.

The Spinoff's podcast suite is experiencing exponential growth, and opportunities for collaboration within The Spinoff Podcast Network are wide open. Notably, the Politics podcast, Gone By Lunchtime, remains a prized asset, presenting an established audience ready for brands seeking impactful exposure.

In the realm of newsletters, the subscription numbers continue to soar. With over 100K newsletter subscribers, the network provides an ideal platform for partnership messaging to reach a targeted and dedicated audience. The Boil Up, The Spinoff’s kai newsletter, stands out as a prime example of this momentum.

The Spinoff looks forward to embarking on a journey of innovation, growth, and impactful collaborations.