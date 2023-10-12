NZME extends its support of Christchurch events

Thursday, 12 October, 2023 - 15:37

Continuing its proud history of supporting major events in Christchurch, New Zealand Media and Entertainment has today announced a number of partnerships with key entertainment, sport and music events in the city.

Partnering with Addington Raceway and Riccarton Park as their exclusive radio, print and digital media partner in 2022, NZME is delighted to reaffirm its commitment to these prestigious race day events for another year. Featuring the IRT New Zealand Trotting Cup Day and debut of ZM On The Green with Bombay Sapphire at Addington, and the New Zealand Cup Day and ZM Entertainment Zone at Riccarton, more than 40,000 enthusiastic attendees are expected to join in on the week of horse racing festivities.

NZME also continues to solidify its presence in the world of sport and entertainment, proudly announcing a new two-year exclusive media partnership with World Netball and the Fast5 Netball World Series, with the 2023 event taking place in Christchurch in November.

In addition, NZME is thrilled to once again be appointed exclusive media partner of the country’s biggest music festival - Electric Avenue, in Hagley Park on 24 February 2024. Attracting over 35,000 music fans and a huge list of bands, the 2024 line up headlines The Chemical Brothers, Six60, Synthony, L.A.B and Hybrid Minds.

Michael Boggs, NZME CEO says NZME is proud to be the preferred media partner for a number of prominent events in the Garden City.

"As one of the country’s leading media and entertainment businesses, we take great pride in demonstrating our commitment to Christchurch. These events are significant contributors to the local economy, and our partnerships align seamlessly with NZME’s strategic objectives. They not only allow us to engage with new audiences, but also offer high quality opportunities to our clients," he emphasises.

Janine Tindall-Morice, NZME General Manager South Island, says being able to connect NZME’s valued Christchurch customers with local and national audiences through NZME’s full suite of products is invaluable.

"Whether it’s across our multiple radio stations, the NZ Herald, OneRoof, regional and community publications, or our digital platforms, the possibilities for our customers to connect with quality audiences is massive. Reaching 3.5 million Kiwis across NZME’s channels, we’re unrivalled when it comes to the breadth and diversity of avenues we can use to form those invaluable connections.

"We’re so proud to be a big supporter of events in Christchurch and our dedicated local teams are working extremely hard to ensure these partnerships and our clients achieve great success," she adds.