Bluelab and Excel Seeds Partner with MIGHT and Wasave for Lowland Strawberry Farm

Friday, 13 October, 2023 - 12:49

Bluelab and partner Excel Seeds are announcing our latest collaboration with Malaysian government-backed think-tank MIGHT (Market-Driven Technological Partnership) and energy innovators Wasavé.

Excel Seeds and Bluelab have provided the automation and measurement technology required to grow strawberries in a lowlands strawberry farm in Malaysia - a remarkable feat - made possible by Wasavé liquefied natural gas (LNG) greenhouse cooling technology COLDGROW™. This technology marks a significant leap forward in sustainable agriculture, offering a 20%-40% saving in total energy bills and a 22%-35% decrease in CO2 emissions.

At the opening event, Hwang Shuang Chuan, Regional Business Partner Manager for Asia and Middle East at Bluelab, commented: "This partnership represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of agricultural technology and sustainability. Together, we are working towards a future where innovative solutions can provide food security while minimizing environmental impact."

Please find the press release live on our website in the link below.

Bluelab and Excel Seeds Announce Partnership with Malaysian Think-Tank MIGHT and Wasavé for Revolutionary Lowland Strawberry Farm