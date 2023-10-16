Heartland Bank launches high interest rate Digital Saver

Monday, 16 October, 2023 - 09:33

Heartland Bank is adding to its award-winning suite of savings products, with the launch of Heartland Digital Saver - a new online savings account providing the highest interest rate available in New Zealand amongst comparable products-.

With no monthly fees and one free self-service withdrawal per month, a Heartland Digital Saver account can be opened online and completely self-managed by customers through the Heartland Mobile App or through Heartland’s online banking platform, Heartland Digital.

As an introductory offer until 2024, Heartland is providing unlimited free self-service withdrawals through the Heartland Mobile App or online through Heartland Digital. From 2024, customers will get one free self-service withdrawal a month and each subsequent self-service withdrawal is $4. Should customers choose to request employee assistance from Heartland to complete a withdrawal, a $10 transaction fee will apply. Heartland Digital Saver is only available for personal banking needs.

In addition, new account holders have the chance to win one of five $5,000 prizes for every $1,000 in their account on 8 December. More information about this prize draw, including the full terms and conditions, can be found on Heartland Bank’s website.

This low-touch self-service account provides Kiwis an additional savings investment option, with unlimited withdrawals and the flexibility to easily access their funds if they need to, without being penalised for withdrawing more funds than deposited in any given month.

"We know that in the present environment many Kiwis are looking to maximise the return on their savings, while retaining the flexibility to access their money if they need to. We also want to enable customers to manage their money themselves, without having to speak to the bank," said Forbes McHardy, Heartland Bank’s National Manager of Retail and Home Loans.

"Opening a new Heartland Digital Saver account is easy - with our simple online application, you could be earning interest on your hard-earned savings within minutes".

Heartland is committed to providing quality products which customers value. In 2023, Heartland Bank was awarded Canstar’s Bank of the Year - Savings for the sixth consecutive year, with all three existing savings products awarded a five-star rating.

Find out more about Heartland Digital Saver at heartland.co.nz/savings-and-deposits/digital-saver