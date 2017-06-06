5 Reasons to watch Wonder Woman

Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 - 21:41

If you're wavering about whether to see Wonder Woman, who are you and have you been planning some nefarious villainy on a planet far, far away?

If you have been off-planet for reasons of heading a large anti-hero conglomerate (or otherwise occupied), here are some reasons to get yourself a ticket:

1. Women can be heroes. There has been no other superhero movie with a woman in the lead role bar Marvel Comics' 2005 movie Elektra... and Elektra isn't always a hero. Think of that. No other superhero movie with a woman in the lead role. I had a look at the Wikipedia page which lists purely live-action superhero movies produced by American film studios - there are over 100 titles listed. Yikes.

2. Women can direct. This may seem like an obvious statement, but Wonder Woman is the only superhero film ever to be directed by a woman - Patty Jenkins. Women made up only 7% of the directors on the top 250 films in 2016. As of today, Wonder Woman is the #1 movie in the world. So yeah, women can direct, and what's more can kick ass while doing so.

3. Women are complex and multi-faceted. They don't need to be boxed in as the girlfriend, the mother or the wife (points to the reader if you can name a movie where a female lead character wasn't mostly defined as one of the three.)

In 2014, 12% of the top-grossing movies had a female protagonist. In 2016, the percentage of female characters in speaking roles was 32%.

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince carries the story with an assuredness that will ensure Wonder Woman is watched again and again.

Gadot, embodying her lines with a mix of naivety and fierceness, takes Diana through an arc that sees her becoming wiser to, and changed by, the horror of war - and yet throughout she still retains the kind of hope and belief in love that makes her the super hero I always want to see in the world. This isn't easy for an actor to do in any movie, let alone a high-impact, high-budget movie where the true message often gets passed over to make way for action scenes and crazy power demonstrations - so it's a huge credit to Jenkins' direction and Gadot's acting that the heart of the movie stays firmly put.



4. Women can have a great support cast. Gal Gadot has some help in the movie, most particlary Chris Pine, David Thewlis, Lucy Davis, and Danny Huston. Chris Pine as the love interest Steve Trevor won't disappoint anyone coming for rom-com goodness. Elena Anaya is fantastic as the under-utilized Dr. Mayu; it would be great to see an arc with her in the future.

Themyscira is the home of the Amazons, and the home of Wonder Woman. The group of powerful, strong, unapologetic women living on Themyscira was the best support cast for Wonder Woman, and I hope that they return for the (confirmed!) second movie.

Side note: Honest to god, I spent the first twenty minutes of the film going "if only I'd had the "Themyscira Island Lagoon" set instead of a"Barbie Dream House."" This is a place that felt like home to me - which would be a weird thing to say if not for the fact the person behind me in the theatre said to her partner "Wish I lived there!"

5. Wonder Woman shows women ourselves. There is a scene in the trailer when Wonder Woman/Diana Prince says "What I do is not up to you." My entire (mostly female) theatre broke out in cheers.

Women need a hero, too. We need to be able to recognise ourselves fail to kicking ass, trying again to kick ass, and succeeding to kick ass. We need to recognise our vulnerabilities and our strengths in a hero that can show us the way to be stronger, kinder, braver - and we need someone to remind us, when we forget, that we're already warriors.

Whether you're an undecided villain or an everyday hero - or just a person with some free time who wants an antidote, for a little while, to some of the every day villainy of the world, I encourage you to see Wonder Woman - in theatres now.