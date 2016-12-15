Exploring the science of water at MOTAT this summer

Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - 13:53

"Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink." These famous lines from The Rime of the Ancient Mariner might hail right back to 1797 but some things never change - fresh water is still the elixir of life even today. Fortunately there’s plenty of it all around this summer at MOTAT’s latest Water Holiday Experience from 2 to 29 January.

New Zealand is very privileged to have an abundance of great quality water and MOTAT has put together a range of interactive activities to celebrate. Visitors to the Museum’s mini ‘Ship Shape Shipwrights’ boat yard will soon work out which materials float best while they build their very own model vessel. Once their boat is tested, they’ll get to race it against all the other ‘sailors’ on the day at the purpose-built waterway. There will also be the chance to custom-build a water supply using pipes and fittings to tackle the task of fixing leaks and adding new directions.

With a range of water games on offer, players will have great fun testing their aim and getting hands-on with water projectiles and pistols while at the same time learning all about size, weight and force. Experiencing MOTAT’s iconic Pumphouse and its boiler is bound to fascinate young guests as they discover how Auckland first received fresh water from Western Springs back in the ‘olden days’.

MOTAT’s Visitor Engagement Manager Sarah Somerville explains that the Museum wants to explore the science behind water and highlight its importance to all life on earth. "Water is something which many of us just take for granted and yet we would struggle to survive for longer than three days without it. One day it could be more valuable than gold," says Ms Somerville.

Water will be on at MOTAT between 10am and 5pm every day, including public holidays, from 2 to 29 January. So come along to the Museum this summer and be immersed in the wonderful science behind this amazing liquid.

Location: MOTAT - 805 Great North Road, Western Springs, Auckland

Dates: 2 to 29 January

Times: 10am to 5pm daily

Normal MOTAT admission fees apply:

$40 Family Pass (2 adults, 4 children)

$16 Adults

$8 Students/children 5-16 years

Free for MOTAT Mates, children under 5 and SuperGold Cardholders