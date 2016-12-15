Invercargill's Christmas Festival and Market to kick off Saturday

Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - 15:04

New and continued support from local businesses and organisations has meant this year’s Invercargill City Centre Festival and Market will be bigger and better, with the festivities set to extend across the City Centre this Saturday from 9am until 2pm.

Council’s City Centre Co-ordinator, Kari Graber, said the event would offer something for the entire family.

"Street entertainers, free photographs with Santa, a free sausage sizzle at Elite Custom Hi-Fi from 11am, and a bouncy castle are just some of the activities taking place. There will be unique on-the-day sales from over 25 retailers on Esk, Kelvin, Dee and Tay Streets, close to ten food trucks set up, and bands will be performing in the Esk Street pocket parks and Dee Street throughout the day.

"The Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) has prepared a Christmas grotto and an international food market in the SIT Arcade between Esk and Don Streets. Over 50 gingerbread houses from the Invercargill Gingerbread House Competition and Display will be on show in the SIT and Cambridge Place Arcades. Free activities for children and massages for adults will also be on offer in the SIT Arcade and free face painting and gingerbread making will be held in the Cambridge Place Arcade," Ms Graber said.