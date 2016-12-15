Fiesta of Lights set to dazzle Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 15 December, 2016 - 17:03

Fiesta of Lights has extended to 22 nights this year, to give locals and visitors more time to explore the exciting light installations on offer during the Christmas holidays.

Once again the Hawke’s Bay Showgrounds will be transformed into a night time wonderland as shadows spring into colour and giant tree canopies reveal a hidden world of fantasy and magic.

"We had such a lot of positive feedback from visitors last year that we just had to lift the bar this year" , said festival organiser Te Rangi Huata, "In June I checked out Vivid Sydney, the biggest light festival in the world and what I saw there was amazing. In comparison I was heartened to see that many of our displays here at Fiesta of

Lights are just as good. What sets our displays apart from others is their size, large scale and playfulness. We do want our visitors to have an experience during Christmas like no other."

New displays this year feature 3D fish that react as visitors walk over the vibrant and realistic floor pond display, a 100 metre long school of 3m dolphins swimming overhead and custom designed large scale floating lanterns under the canopy of a large trees in Waikoko Gardens.

"Last year we introduced hula hoops as an interactive activity," said Te Rangi. "It proved such a hit with the older folk who remembered the craze from the fifties that we made glow-in-the-dark hula hoops for up to 30 people at a time to give it a go."

Forty dazzling lights displays scattered along a tree-lined light trail includes kissing deer, leaping frogs, running men, diving penguins and swinging kiwis. Started in 1998 this holiday event has grown in size and popularity and offers an interactive and fun experience for young and old.

On New Year's eve Thursday 31st December gates open at the earlier time of 8.30pm. Entertainment includes international mime artist Fraser Hooper, American hula hoop champion Grace Raven and popular local band Pulse. There's a free obstacle course , giant slides, bouncies and a spectacular new year's eve fireworks display for the kiddies at 9.45am.

Fiesta of Lights is open every night 9pm to 11pm 17 December to 7 January. $5 entry at the gate. Under 3 free. Entry from Gate B, Karamu Road, Hastings. Hot food, drinks and glow merchandise are on sale nightly. Funded by Hastings District Council, NZ Lotteries, Lion Foundation, First Light Foundation and Creative Communities Hastings.

