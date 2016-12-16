'Sex' beats 'douche bag' for year's top quote

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 00:57

A quip by Green MP Denise Roche has ben voted the 2016 Quote of the Year.

The winning quip - "Sex just can't be that good" - was in response to Mr Tamaki’s controversial statements about homosexuality and "the weight of human sin" causing earthquakes. The comeback captured 26 per cent of the total vote, pipping a quote by Colin Craig’s former press secretary Rachel MacGregor.

"What’s unusual this year is that almost half of the votes went to two women who, in different contexts, challenged conservative leaders," says Massey speech writing lecturer Dr Heather Kavan.

"Neither Roche nor MacGregor were seeking the limelight. Roche was answering a journalist's question on the spot and MacGregor was a witness in a court case."

Dr Kavan believes it was the humour underlying Ms Roche’s comment that won the day.

"I think a lot of people vote for the quotes that make them smile. Denise Roche's statement was quick-witted and funny. She conveyed her point without denigrating Tamaki, in a situation that left others struggling for words."

It's not the first time Destiny Church has sparked a memorable one-liner. Georgina Beyer famously confronted Destiny protesters outside Parliament in 2004, exclaiming "Oh my God, I feel like I’m standing in a Nuremberg rally!" Then, in 2013, Maurice Williamson gave his gay rainbow speech defending same-sex marriage, which Mr Tamaki and other religious leaders opposed. A line from this speech won the 2013 Quote of the Year.

"The irony is that in 2003 Tamaki prophesied that Destiny Church would be ruling New Zealand in five years. Here we are 13 years later, and, far from leading Parliament, the church is a catalyst for MP's best one-liners," Dr Kavan says.

Dr Heather Kavan standing in front of a progjection of one of the best orators of all time Martin Luther King Jnr.

'Douche bag' was a spontaneous line

Rachel MacGregor’s quote - "In the beginning I really admired Colin. It was only as time went on that I realised he was a douche bag" - attracted 18 per cent of the vote.

"MacGregor's quote appeals because it's raw and authentic, uttered with her back to the wall as she defended herself in the High Court," Dr Kavan says. "In two short sentences she tells a story of disillusionment that people can relate to in different contexts.

"The line seems spontaneous. ‘Douche bag’ is not a phrase you are likely to rehearse before giving evidence in the High Court."

Sam Neill’s story about naming his chickens, Dylan Kelly’s fond memory of his late mother - union leader Helen Kelly - and farmer Derrick Milton’s quip about a group of cows stranded by the earthquakes placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

"These were quotes that almost everyone seemed to like, even if they voted for another quote. Dylan Kelly's one invokes tender feelings and nostalgia. The two quotes about farm animals are unusual and have visual images that compelled international attention," Dr Kavan says.

This year’s competition was a much closer contest than 2015, when high school student Jake Bailey won an unprecedented 77 per cent of the vote.

"Initially there was no clear winner. But from the third day onwards Denise Roche's statement soared into the lead, with Rachel MacGregor’s one in second place," Dr Kavan says. "Although we didn't have Jake Bailey's inspirational words of last year, there were a lot of colourful comments born out of challenging circumstances."

2016 Quote of the Year finalists, in the order voted for by the public

"Sex just can't be that good." - Green MP Denise Roche when asked about Brian Tamaki’s statements that homosexuality causes earthquakes.

"In the beginning I really admired Colin. It was only as time went on that I realised he was a douche bag." - Rachel MacGregor testifying at Colin Craig’s defamation trial.

"I do name a lot of my animals as an insurance policy, because if you name a chicken Meryl Streep, in all fairness you can't eat Meryl Streep." - Sam Neill explaining his animals’ names on The Graham Norton Show.

"You can tell that she’s a negotiator. I’ve never won an argument with her in my life." - Dylan Kelly describing his mother, the late Union leader Helen Kelly.

"You're a clever cow to skip and dance while the land beneath you is disappearing down the hill." - Farmer Derrick Milton after helping to rescue three cows stranded by the Kaikoura earthquake.

"All I can say is that I gave it everything I had. I left nothing in the tank." - Prime Minister John Key announcing his sudden resignation.

"If Americans were given a choice, they would have a gun on their flag." - Comedian Matt Stellingwerf at the Billy T. James 2016 Stand up Comedy Awards.

"I may be short, Mr Brownlee, but at least I could sing." - Ray Columbus’ response to Gerry Brownlee’s criticism of him, to be printed after Columbus’s death, quoted by Vicki Anderson.

"You want a nose job? Well I'm going to give you one." - Bella Henry before fighting Naz Khanjani from The Bachelor in the ring.

"A haka would have provoked them, they wouldn't understand what it means, and these guys are looking at any reason to take a shot at us." - Kereama Te Ua after delivering a stirring haka during protests against the Dakota Access pipeline at Standing Rock.