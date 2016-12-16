Pork Pie red carpet premiere

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 09:47

Invercargill is to host the Southland premiere for Pork Pie, at a red-carpet event at the Civic Theatre, to celebrate the re-make of the classic Kiwi film, Mayor Tim Shadbolt announced today.

Tickets for the Premiere go on-sale to the public on Monday 19 December, just in time for Christmas.

The Premiere, to be hosted by Mayor Tim Shadbolt, will take place at the Civic Theatre in Tay Street, on Wednesday 1 February at 7pm. The red carpet will stretch from the corner of Kelvin Street, all the way down Tay Street to the Civic Theatre, where people can watch the cast, crew and VIPs make their entrance to the venue.

There will also be performers and events to keep onlookers entertained.

People who attend the Premiere also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to join the cast and crew for a celebration at Bill Richardson Transport World after the screening.

Tickets are available exclusively at the ICC ticket office.

There are three categories of tickets for the event:

Premium $65 (plus service fees);

A Reserve $55 (plus service fees);

B Reserve $35 (plus service fees).

Entry to the after-premiere function at Bill Richardson Transport World is $30 and can be purchased at the same time as tickets to the screening, as part of a combined ticket.

Mayor Tim Shadbolt said that the Southland Premiere of Pork Pie would be the culmination of a road trip of epic proportions that would take place this summer. The cast of Pork Pie would be on the road, traveling all the way from Auckland to Invercargill to celebrate the film’s release in Kiwi cinemas.

"Kicking off with a World Premiere at Auckland’s Civic Theatre on Thursday, 26 January, the Blondini’s, in a fleet of Mini’s, will embark on an epic journey down the country visiting local towns, taking part in events and screenings and meeting Kiwis excited to see the reimagining of the Kiwi classic.

"Following in the path set by the film’s characters, this fantastic road trip will culminate on Wednesday, 1 February with the Southland Premiere in Invercargill."

"Plans are well underway to give the cast and crew a warm Southern welcome and make the Premiere a special night, full of fun, for both visitors and locals to remember.

We are also planning a pie eating competition beside the red carpet, sponsored by Fat Bastard Pies, a new Southland taste sensation, created by Invercargill’s own James Owen. Contestants will be randomly selected from the audience, with the prize of two free tickets to the red carpet premiere and the after premiere function.

"I have seen a sneak preview of the movie, and while my lips are sealed, I can tell you it is absolutely fabulous. Both our cities and rural landscapes look stunning. Kiwi’s will love it," Mayor Tim said.

Film details

A modern re-imagining of the 1981 classic Goodbye Pork Pie, Pork Pie stars Dean O’Gorman (Trumbo, Hillary, The Hobbit), James Rolleston (Boy, The Dark Horse, The Rehearsal) and Ashleigh Cummings (Puberty Blues, Tomorrow when the War Began) and was written and directed by Matt Murphy, son of the film’s original director Geoff Murphy, and produced by Tom Hern of Four Knights Film. The film is set for release in cinemas around New Zealand, Waitangi Weekend 2017 (2 February).

Pork Pie is produced by Four Knights Film in association with the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Southern Light Films, Treehouse Films, Random Films, Park Road Post Production and Augusto. The film will be distributed in cinemas by STUDIOCANAL.