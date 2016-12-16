The LPL 2 Call of Duty IW Grand Final next week

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 10:35

The winner of the Grand Final of the LPL 2: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Premiership, in association with Logitech and Twitch, will be decided next week at SKYCITY Theatre on Wednesday, December 21st.

Before the finalists can be announced, Slicer vs Incept face off tonight in the second semi-final at 7pm which will be broadcast live on a free online stream on www.letsplay.live and www.twitch.tv/letsplaylive.

The winner of tonight’s game will face Beyond at next week's Grand Final.

Six New Zealand teams have competed over the last six weeks, culminating in a live Grand Final at SKYCITY Theatre that will be broadcast live on SKY Sport 2 from 6:30pm - 9:30pm.

Twenty-five New Zealand teams competed in qualifiers for the six available spots. The final teams include top players from the Call of Duty World Series.

Each match is played over 5 maps with expert analysts and shoutcasters (commentators) educating and entertaining viewers in the fast-moving, high-energy world that is competitive gaming.

The tournament has seen traditional sports and eSports link with the Vodafone Warriors and SKYCITY Breakers heavily involved in the competition. This involvement is part of a growing global trend of major sports teams crossing over into e-Sports. Teams like EPL’s Manchester United, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, FC Schalke 04 and Valencia have already established their position in the e-Sports market internationally.

The Vodafone Warriors have been working closely with each CoD team. The players assisting with their respective LPL CoD teams are Ben Matulino, Jazz Tevaga, Ata Hingano, Albert Vete, Sam Lisone, and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Each Vodafone Warrior has coached their respective team on teamwork and developing a winning mindset.

SKYCITY Breakers Alex Pledger, Derone Raukawa, Akil Mitchell, David Stockton and Shea Ili will be competing against a squad of the Vodafone Warriors in a game of Call of Duty Infinite Warfare as a curtain raiser to the Grand Final.

Tickets are available to the general public at Ticketek from $24.95.