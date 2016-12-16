2016 a great year for New Zealand films

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 12:56

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) Annual Report 2015/16, tabled in parliament on Friday, emphasises what a great year it was for New Zealand films.

Releasing the report, NZFC Chair Kerry Prendergast said, "It’s thrilling that this, my first annual report as Chair of the NZFC Board, should be one in which I can report on so many significant successes and on a thriving and vibrant screen industry."

For the period, the NZFC supported 12 new feature film projects, including seven documentaries, 17 short films, and over 100 professional development opportunities for New Zealand talent.

Eight NZFC-funded feature films were released in cinemas in New Zealand. Hunt for the Wilderpeople earned the most at the New Zealand box office, with over $11.5 million, making it the highest-ever grossing New Zealand film. Mahana and Born to Dance also took over $1 million.

In August 2015, Film New Zealand was successfully integrated into the NZFC without interruption to services to the industry who are reaping the benefits for having both functions under the same roof.

Enquiries from international productions looking to film in New Zealand are up, and sixteen final New Zealand Screen Production Grant (NZSPG) certificates were issued to international productions in the period.

You can read the New Zealand Film Commission's Annual Report on the NZFC website: http://www.nzfilm.co.nz/about-us/publications