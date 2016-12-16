UFC 207: Ronda Rousey seeks redemption

Friday, 16 December, 2016 - 14:57

Forget the fireworks this New Year’s Eve, as SKY ARENA and FAN PASS have you covered with an explosive UFC 207, and Ronda Rousey’s highly anticipated comeback fight with Amanda Nunes!

Returning to the Octagon after a yearlong hiatus, UFC super star Ronda Rousey will challenge

Amanda Nunes, the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion for ultimate bragging rights in what promises to be an epic showdown, in the main event of UFC 207 this New Year’s Eve.

Also up for grabs is the UFC men’s bantamweight title as Dominick Cruz fights Cody Garbrandt, while Cain Velasquez meets Fabricio Werdum in a massive main card heavyweight fight.

For the first time ever, UFC will screen on both SKY ARENA and FAN PASS, giving every UFC fan the chance to be able to watch the action. Fans can stream the fight through SKY’s online sports streaming service, FAN PASS, for the same price ($29.99 domestic rate).

UFC 207 NUNES V ROUSEY

Saturday 31st December - Action starts from 4:00pm on SKY ARENA and FAN PASS ($29.99 domestic rate)

To purchase on SKY ARENA, phone: 0800 759 783, text UFC207 to 4024, or visit sky.co.nz/arena

To purchase on FAN PASS, head to fanpass.co.nz, no strings attached but all the action.

- The above New Zealand broadcast time is subject to change without notification. Fight times and fighters also are subject to change. Please check your EPG (Electronic Programme Guide) for confirmed times.