Performers confirmed for Tamaki Herenga Waka Festival

Monday, 19 December, 2016 - 08:52

The past, present and future of MÄori music and kapa haka will be centre-stage at the 2017 TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival over Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

The 2017 festival takes place on 28 - 30 January, at the new location of the ANZ Viaduct Events Centre and on-water at the Viaduct Basin. The free, family-friendly festival celebrates the unique MÄori heritage, history and culture of TÄmaki Makaurau.

The festival’s musical line-up includes a host of established and emerging performers, as well as tributes to some of the legendary performers of Aotearoa musical history.

On Saturday 28 January, in tribute to the late Dr Ngapo ‘Bub’ Wehi and his wife Pimia, founders of Te Waka Huia, the main stage programme will kick off with a performance by 80 kaihaka, performers from the kapa haka rÅpÅ« of Te Waka Huia.

Across the three days of the festival, some of New Zealand’s brightest musical stars will team up with emerging musicians in collaborations designed to nurture the next generation. The established musicians are Whirimako Black; Ria Hall; Seth Haapu; Rob Ruha; Ranea Aperahama; and Majic Paora. The emerging talent includes Aporonia Arahanga; Sherydon Ngaropo; Kaaterama Pou; Ngapera Aperahama, Te Punawai and Teone Hotu; and Alamanda Tahu.

The festival finale will honour the life and music of Prince Tui Teka, Maui ‘Dalvanius’ Prime and Sir Howard Morrison. It will feature songs that have been on New Zealand airways for years, and in some cases, will be performed by people who were mentored by these giants of the MÄori musical world, including the Patea MÄori Club and Howie Morrison Jnr.

Festival music director and entertainer Leon Wharekura says the festival team approached him with the idea of focusing on what MÄori music looks like today, where it has come from and where it is going.

"Festival producer Torise Flay had been inspired by a piece Moana had written about Dalvanius, about how he had mentored so many musicians throughout the years, not just in kapa haka, but across all kinds of music.

"Mana Whenua representatives, Torise and I were keen to explore the concept of ‘passing the poi’, nurturing aspiring musicians to help them chase and achieve their dreams as artists, and to recognise that none of us musicians would have got to where we are without those who went before us," says Leon Wharekura.

"The swirl of the poi is the movement that tells our stories and holds our history. Its beauty and mauri represents the timeline in our musical world in MÄoridom that we all inherit.

Leon Wharekura says there are four elements he wanted to bring to the TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival audience.

"I want our audience to be exposed to original and fresh music, and I also want them to hear songs they recognise and can sing along to. I want our musicians to engage with the audience, and for the audience to see the magic between the established artists and the emerging artists on stage, as these established artists bring forward talent they want to encourage."

This celebration of MÄori heritage and culture of TÄmaki Makaurau is being led by mana whenua of TÄmaki Makaurau, supported by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED).

Auckland Council Environment and Community Committee Chair, Councillor Penny Hulse says Auckland Anniversary Weekend used to have a MÄori presence in the early days of its celebration, with waka races on the WaitematÄ Harbour.

"The TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival restores that presence, bringing a feel for both traditional and contemporary MÄori culture of TÄmaki Makaurau. It is a great opportunity for Aucklanders and visitors to see, hear, taste and experience MÄori culture and heritage that is unique to this region."

TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival Mana Whenua Steering Group Chair, Hau Rawiri says the kaupapa of this event is one of mahi ngÄtahi, a collaborative approach between Mana Whenua and ATEED.

"This is the continuation of Mana Whenua and ATEED building on the a platform laid by the first festival, for working together to further the MÄori identity and culture of TÄmaki Makaurau, as well as MÄori enterprise and aspirations.

"TÄmaki Herenga Waka is where it all converged, the people, the place, the culture, the waka and the trade. This festival is a reconnection and realignment with what was here before and realising that is what TÄmaki Makaurau still is - the place where people come to and trade happens.

In addition to its three-day programme of music, kapa haka and DJs, the TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival features workshops and displays of traditional MÄori crafts, games and healing; storytelling; inter-tribal waka races and opportunities for the public to paddle a waka and sail waka hourua (double-hulled sailing waka). It also includes a marketplace selling MÄori crafts and kai. Auckland Art Gallery and Auckland Museum will be running programmes at the festival.

A detailed festival programme and festival map will be available online closer to Auckland Anniversary Weekend at www.aucklandnz.com/tamakifest.

What: 2017 TÄmaki Herenga Waka Festival

Where: ANZ Viaduct Events Centre and Viaduct Basin

When: Saturday 28 - Monday 30 January (7am - 6pm Saturday, 10am - 6pm Sunday, Monday)

Cost: Free entry

For more info: www.aucklandnz.com/tamakifest