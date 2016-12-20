Summer Nights concert 2017

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 16:14

Next year’s Summer Nights concert details have been released this week with national group The Warratahs being named as the headline act.

"The Warratahs are no strangers to Taranaki and it’s great to have them here to perform in Stratford," says Director Community Services Kate Whareaitu.

Rick Coplestone and Janet Muggeridge will open for The Warratahs.

"Rick and Janet are a very popular duo and will certainly draw a crowd," adds Kate.

The Summer Nights concert is having a slight change in venue, moving to the Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell.

"We’ve moved the location to the dell to try it as a venue. It’s such a great setting and offers a bit more space than next to the Scout Den," says Kate.

The Summer Nights concert is free and will be held Saturday 11 February 2017, Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell, King Edward Park, Stratford from 5.30pm.

Market stalls with food and drink will be available however people are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner. Alcohol is allowed with a picnic however the liquor ban will be enforced from 9.00pm.

If wet the event will be held at the War Memorial Centre. Special thanks to the TSB Community Trust who support the event.