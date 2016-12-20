Summer Nights Movies 2017

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 17:18

The Summer Nights series will continue with two consecutive movies being played in mid February.

Following the Summer Nights concert with The Warratahs the Summer Nights movies night will take place on Friday 17 February. The Secret Life of Pets (PG) will start at 5.30pm, followed by My Big Fat Greek Wedding (PG-13) starting at 8.00pm.

Entertainment in-between movies will be from group Just Us.

Held at King Edward Park next to the Scout Den, some food will be available however families are encouraged to bring a picnic. Alcohol is allowed with a picnic however the liquor ban will be enforced from 9.00pm.

If wet visit Stratford District Council's Facebook page for cancellation details.

Special thanks to the TSB Community Trust who support the event.

