Tauranga City Council’s My Summer Beach Base is open

Tuesday, 20 December, 2016 - 18:52

The beach side of Mount Drury will be humming this summer, with Tauranga City Council’s My Summer Beach Base and a varied family-friendly entertainment programme running from today until 8 January. From today, a team of Tauranga City Council Summer Ambassadors will be out and about providing information on summer events and activities, summer safety messages, alcohol-free zones, and recycling initiatives, as well as competitions and giveaways over the summer period. Tauranga City Council Event Delivery Manager Michaela Blackman said the Summer Ambassadors will be at the beaches, on the streets and at the local shopping areas. "They’ll be equipped with the popular summer passports with all the information you need to stay safe in the summer season and to make this summer, your summer, " she said. "They have their home at the My Summer Beach Base at the beach side of Mount Drury - drop into the Beach Base; find some shade, free drinking water and sunscreen; and take the chance to get your summer photo taken.

"The Beach Base will also have a pop-up DJ booth with guest performers and tickets to this summer’s hottest gigs including Frequency NYE featuring electronic duo Peking Duk. "Our entertainment programme runs for about three weeks and caters for locals, residents and holidaymakers to enjoy the summer with friends and families in Tauranga." From family-friendly entertainment with circus performers, live music, pony rides, daily BBQs, and outdoor games, there is plenty going on at the Beach Base. December at the Beach Base:

January at the Beach Base:

Find all event details and times online at: www.mysummer.co.nz

Open Tuesday, 20 December to Sunday, 8 January (except Christmas Day) 10am to 4pm Beach side of Mount Drury Visit Tauranga City Council’s mobile-friendly summer webpage for all the details of the entire summer programme including helpful information on how to stay safe in summer.

Check out www.mysummer.co.nz, bookmark the page and don't miss any of our city's great events.