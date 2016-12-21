LPL2 Call of Duty IW Grand Final on tonight

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 08:09

Tonight, the winning team will prevail in the Grand Final of the world’s first major Call of Duty Infinite Warfare tournament, held at Auckland’s SKYCITY Theatre.

The LPL2: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Premiership in association with Logitech G and Twitch is the first televised Call of Duty Infinite Warfare tournament in the world, broadcast live on Sky Sport 2 at 6:30pm.

Over the past six weeks, six teams have competed in Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, playing in an eSports Hexadome, New Zealand’s first and only purpose built eSports arena, to win $20,000 in cash and prizes.

A total of 25 teams initially competing in qualifying rounds. The top teams, Beyond (#1 seed) and Slicer (#2 seed), have players from across Australasia including Wellington, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Sydney and Adelaide.

Both Beyond and Slicer have internationally recognised rosters with both teams playing internationally in the Call of Duty world league.

Each match is played over 5 maps with expert analysts and shoutcasters (commentators) educating and entertaining viewers in the fast-moving, high-energy world that is competitive gaming.

The tournament has seen traditional sports and eSports collide, with the Vodafone Warriors and SKYCITY Breakers heavily involved in the competition and going head to head in a curtain raiser game of Call of Duty Infinite Warfare at the Grand Final.

The Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Premiership is just one of 10,000 eSports events held around the world in 2016, with prize money in some eSports tournaments reaching over $20 million and topping many main stream sports.

In New Zealand, the gaming statistics are startling, particularly with gaming participation far exceeding that of our national sport, with 700,000 participants in gaming and just 120,000 participating in rugby union. Even gaming fanatics are starting to reach great heights, with 610,000 gaming fanatics versus 820,000 rugby union fanatics.

LPL Managing Director John McRae says eSports is not only here to stay but is set to challenge traditional sports.

"The growth of eSports viewership globally continues to outpace traditional sports. Viewership continues to grow in New Zealand and with participation in eSports greater than rugby the future is bright. There are no barriers to participating in eSports, it's fun, social and highly engaging. Everyone is looking forward to tonight's Grand Final and seeing the pro players, Vodafone Warriors and SKYCITY Breakers battle it out."

Tickets are available to the general public at Ticketek from $24.95.