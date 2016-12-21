Sydney-based musicians team up for homecoming tour

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 11:19

A series of live gigs in the south next month has deep local roots and a trans-Tasman twist.

Melanie Forbes and Tania Bowra, known collectively as Girls on The Avenue and individually renowned as among Sydney’s top musicians, writers and teachers, visit Queenstown, Luggate, Twizel and Diamond Harbour to catch up with friends and family and perform gigs along the way.

Melanie was a mainstay of the Queenstown music scene in the late 1980s where she and her sister, Alexa Forbes (now a local councillor), fronted much cherished local band Mango in between nationwide touring gigs with blues man Midge Marsden.

Long-respected Sydney recording artist Tania Bowra has been described by Inpress Magazine as ‘a writer possessed with a supreme sense of melody and lyrical intelligence… a cross between Neil Young and Fiona Apple.’

Melanie and Tania jet into Queenstown from Sydney to play The Sherwood Queenstown Saturday 14th January, before motoring to Luggate Hotel for a Sunday session on 15th January and then over the Lindis Pass to the ‘Ministry of Works’ venue in Twizel on Thursday January the 19th.

They’ll finish the road trip at Diamond Harbour, Christchurch on Sunday Jan 22nd for the ‘Live at the Point’ sessions.

Audiences will be treated to sublime vocal journeys in songs and the masterful guitar and keyboard performances they’re individually well known for across the ditch. Expect a repertoire of newly written songs in the rock/pop genre - served with gentle, feisty, rhythmic and harmony rich sides to create something a little bluesy, a little funky.

Apart from the occasional private gig, it’s the first time Melanie has performed in the resort for a decade or more and it’s Tania’s first ever local performance.