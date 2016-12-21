Cool off this summer in Selwyn

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 11:48

Summer’s here and with it hot days are on the horizon. Selwyn has a great range of spots you can visit if you want to stay cool this summer.

First on the list is Southbridge pool. If you’re just looking for a quick dip or you want to make a day of it, Southbridge Pool is the place to go. Southbridge pool offers two outdoor pools, one large lane pool and a smaller paddle pool. With spacious picnic areas, shade sails, changing facilities and even a hydro-slide; it’s fun for the whole family. Admission is $3 a person. The pool complex is open 1-7pm every day over the holiday break but is closed on public holidays. It is located on High Street in Southbridge.

Darfield also has a pool complex on Ross Street, with a 25 metre outdoor pool and two indoor pools - one for learners and a paddling pool. All pools are heated. The complex is open from 1-7pm daily over the school holidays.

A great spot for a picnic on a warm summer’s day is down by the Halswell River in Tai Tapu. There are plenty of lush grassy areas on the river bank and some picnic tables dotted along the river. Mature trees provide plenty of shade near the river. Swimming is not recommended in the river however. The picnicking area is located on Lincoln Tai Tapu Road near the intersection with State Highway 75.

The Selwyn Aquatic Centre in Rolleston is a great place for kids on a hot day. The indoor complex has a 25 metre, eight lane pool, a hydrotherapy pool (with ramp access and attached spa), a ‘learn to swim’ pool and a leisure pool with a lazy river and shallow toddler area. Single admission prices range from $3.20 to $5.50 with family passes and concessions available. See www.selwyn.govt.nz for holiday opening hours. The centre is located off Broadlands Drive in Foster Park.

If you want to stay fit over summer but don’t want to swelter under the sun then check out McHughs Forest Park. Located just out of Darfield, McHughs Forest has walking trails set amongst 43 hectares of tall trees, bushes and shrubs. The forest parking area is located just off State Highway 73, on Horndon Street.

Chamberlains Ford is a peaceful spot for a day out, with plenty of grassed areas, and barbeques and public toilets on site. The spot is ideal for picnicking, fishing and camping, and the water is normally safe to swim in (please check signage before entering the water). Tall trees shelter the area making it perfect for a game of cricket or enjoying a good book. The area is open all year round for casual recreation. Chamberlains Ford is located between Springston and Leeston on Old Bridge Road.