Frimley Pool opening soon

Frimley Pool will open on December 27.

Pool staff are looking forward to throwing open the doors to the public after getting the water to a point where they can be comfortable it will be suitable for swimming in five days.

Water restrictions earlier this month meant Council accepted the offer of a neighbour to fill the pools from a shallow bore not attached to the town supply. That was to avoid putting more strain on the public pumping system that was struggling to keep up with demand.

However that led to some issues with getting the water clarity to a point that the pool could be used. High sand content meant the water could not be treated until the sand was removed, and that proved a struggle for the pool pumping system.

Community facilities general manager Alison Banks said she was "very, very pleased" to be able to announce today that an opening day had been confirmed.

"We really appreciate how patient everyone has been - the delay has been unavoidable and our staff have worked very hard to get us back to this point."

Now that the sand was out of the water, treating it will take a few more days to get the pH levels to a point where the pools can be used for swimming.