Berhampore celebrates Christmas at new community centre

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 13:24

Residents from Berhampore in Wellington are coming together today to celebrate Christmas at the recently refurbished Centennial Flats community centre.

The event, which is being held by the community centre, will include a range of fun activities including a barbecue, Christmas carols and cupcake decorating and will be held from 4pm to 6pm. The event is being supported by Housing New Zealand, St Vincent de Paul, Newtown New World and Wellington Samoan Assembly of God among others.

The centre, which opened earlier this year, stands in the heart of Housing New Zealand's Centennial Flats in Berhampore. The distinct round-shaped building was originally built as a communal area for tenants, but was then changed to a residential space in 1980.

"Having the centre back in its original form and being used for its original purpose is fantastic," says Alice Daniel-Kirk, Area Manager for Housing New Zealand.

"It’s probably the first time it has been used as a Christmas venue for the community in over 70 years," she says.

The community centre is a joint initiative between Housing New Zealand, Berhampore School and Wellington City Council, and has a dedicated part-time coordinator based on premises to help manage activities.

Since opening its doors in March 2016, the centre has been used for yoga, lawn bowls and private events by both residents at the complex and the wider community.

"The building has in many ways become the centre of Berhampore, with many community groups using it for meetings, events and activities. It’s also brought the wider community together with Centennial Flats residents, which is a great result," says Miss Daniel-Kirk.

Bringing the centre back to life as a community space was part of a wider $7 million programme that included seismic strengthening, exterior painting and renovations to the complex’s 46 units.

The heritage status buildings, built in 1938, were the first multi-complex block of flats built in Wellington and are an example of modernist architecture.

Following consultation with the community, who said they would like the space to be public, Housing New Zealand partnered with Berhampore School and Wellington City Council to make it happen.