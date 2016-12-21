Mark Richardson and Amanda Gillies join the AM Team

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 13:58

MediaWorks is thrilled to announce TV and radio host Mark Richardson, and Newshub reporter Amanda Gillies, as co-hosts of The AM Show alongside Duncan Garner.

Mark Richardson of TV3’s The Block New Zealand and The Morning Sound fame will join the show as sports presenter, bringing his razor sharp wit, good humour and ability to throw the odd curve ball.

Amanda Gillies joins the team as newsreader. One of New Zealand's most experienced news reporters, with well-established journalistic credentials, Amanda will also bring her charm and bright personality to mornings.

The AM Show Executive Producer Sarah Bristow, the EP behind the success of Paul Henry, says she is thrilled to bring show host Duncan Garner together with Amanda and Mark.

"Duncan and Amanda’s natural chemistry has been evident this year and they go way back as friends and colleagues. Her news nous and naturally amazing personality make Amanda the perfect addition to The AM Show."

"Mark completes the studio team. His sporting knowledge, popularity with New Zealanders and quick-fire comments are sure to keep everyone on their toes. Our audience can certainly look forward to some good laughs along the way."

Mark Richardson says: "I am really excited to be going into bat with a couple of broadcasting heavy hitters. It's going to be fun and I'm sure we will make the best morning show in the game, although I can't promise I'll be bringing the same risk-free and defensive play I did as a Black Cap!"

Amanda Gillies says: "These are two great guys to spend weekday mornings with. It’ll be hard work keeping them in line, but I think together we’ve got just the right mix of general knowledge and entertaining stories."

Host Duncan Garner said he was rapt with the team, "I couldn’t be happier with Mark and Amanda joining me - they’re smart, know their subjects and aren’t afraid to have a good time in the process. Bring it on!"

Mark will continue to host TV3’s The Block New Zealand. The Morning Sound will return next year with hosts Leah Panapa and Nik Brown.

A replacement host on RadioLIVE’s Drive show will be announced in the near future.

The AM Show will launch in early 2017.

Mark Richardson - Sports Presenter

Known for his quick wit and wry humour, sports broadcaster and cricket legend Mark Richardson is well known to New Zealanders for his broadcasting and sporting achievements. Host of TV3’s wildly popular The Block NZ, Mark has co-hosted sports entertainment show The Crowd Goes Wild and radio breakfast show The Morning Sound.

Mark played 15 years of first-class cricket and 5 years of test cricket, including 38 test matches for the Black Caps until his 2004 retirement. A cricket commentator, sports presenter and radio announcer, Mark is also a published author. His 2006 book, Mark Richardson: Thinking Negatively, was written with sports psychologist Alexander Mackenzie, taking sports psychology to a wider audience.

The 44-year-old currently lives in Auckland with his wife Mary and their nine-year-old twins Annabel and Charlie.

Amanda Gillies - Newsreader

Amanda is a reporter extraordinaire and a senior, multi award-winning journalist. Reporting for Newshub and Story in Auckland (but hailing from Gisborne), Amanda has been with TV3 since 2001, including a stint as Australian Correspondent where she won Qantas Best News reporter for her work on the Victoria Bush Fires. She won the TP McLean Sports Award in 2013.

Her work across 3News, Campbell Live, 60 Minutes and Nightline has seen her named a Qantas Best News reporter finalist in 2007 and 2012 and a TP McLean Sports Award finalist in 2012 and 2016. Amanda has travelled extensively around the world, covering major stories and issues in Europe, America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific Islands. From the bombings in Bali and Fiji's controversial government elections to Norfolk Island's first murder trial and Queensland's deadly flooding. She has interviewed a wide range of notable personalities from Hugh Jackman to Joseph Parker.