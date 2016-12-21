Free Youth in Parks events to be held in Upper Hutt in January

Wednesday, 21 December, 2016 - 16:06

Youth in Parks is a programme of free events for 9 to 14 year-olds run by Upper Hutt City Council’s Activation Team. The initiative started last year when over 150 youth took part in fun games and activities across Upper Hutt’s parks.

This year a game of Water Danish Rounders will take place at Maidstone Park, in which the rules are similar to softball, but the pitch and bases are water slides and paddling pools. A big water slide and water fight will again take place at Moonshine Park. Both activities are free and include a sausage sizzle.

Activation’s Recreation Advisor, David King has taken on board feedback from last year and designed the programme to suit. "We are really pleased to offer these events in response to what our youth are asking for. It will be a fun time and not-to-be-missed!"

The programme includes:

Water Danish Rounders: Wednesday 11 January, 11.00 am - 1.00 pm, at Maidstone Park

Water Slides: Wednesday 18 January, 11.00 am - 1.00 pm, at Moonshine Park

Stay up to date with Activation’s events and activities on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ActivationUH