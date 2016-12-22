Napier Night Fiesta returns

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 12:26

Our popular Napier Night Fiesta is back for another summer and bigger and better than ever.

This summer the Fiesta is being held at Clive Square and will run weekly - weather permitting - from Friday 13 January to Friday 24 February, except for the Friday of Art Deco Weekend.

Vendors include Paella a Go Go, Nacho Man, DC BBQ and Thai Food Takeaway, offering tasty treats such as smoked salmon, jerk chicken and artisan bread.

Great local talent will also provide the musical backdrop for the Fiestas, which will run between 6pm and 9pm. The entertaining Basketball Jones will be a special guest at the first Fiesta, which will also feature face painting for kids.

"We’re looking forward to hosting the Fiestas again and encourage everyone to come and spend some of their Friday nights at this great event, in a lovely setting," says Kevin Murphy, Event Manager, Napier City Council.

The Night Fiesta started last summer, inspired by some of the feedback to the City Vision: small city, BIG ideas project, led by Napier City Council.

Clive Square is also the setting for another new lunchtime event that has grown from City Vision. Every Thursday until 9 February, subject to fine weather, local musicians playing a variety of music will perform for an hour from 12.30pm.

To find out more about the Napier Night Fiesta, go to https://www.facebook.com/napiernightfiesta