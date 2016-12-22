Festival of Cultures key acts announced

Thursday, 22 December, 2016 - 15:48

The Festival of Cultures is one of the longest-standing community events in Palmerston North. It is the city’s chance to celebrate its diversity of cultures through art, performance and activities while exploring connections within our community. The festival is delivered through a partnership between Palmerston City Council and the Manawatu Multicultural Centre.

"Planning is well underway for next year’s festival with an exciting and vibrant line-up of events," says PNCC Community Engagement Manager Ian Littleworth. "We are delighted to announce three key acts are to perform during the festival - Clube do Choro, Romulo Castro, and Matiu Te Huki."

Clube do Choro are set to deliver a taste of traditional Brazilian music to the festival including a set full of musical masterpieces from some of Brazil’s finest songwriters, lively and energetic party starters, and soulful, groovy original music. The group formed in 2009 has a loyal following in Wellington and are guaranteed to get people up and dancing at the Saturday event. (Choro is old style music born in Brazil, which later gave birth to the more popular Samba).

Romulo Castro is a prominent Latin American artist and with his Grammy award-winning band Tuira, has performed throughout Latin America, the United States, Spain, Israel, and Algeria. Since 1997, Tuira have released five albums to international acclaim. Their music seeks to raise awareness about social environmental, racial and political issues and combines a great variety of rhythms from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, American folk to Native American cultures.

Matiu ‘The Hook’ Te Huki is known for his amazing vocal skills and energy, his ability to powerfully connect with, and lift a crowd with his mesmerising stage presence. As a singer songwriter, the soul stirring messages in Matiu's music are positive, inspiring and unifying. Matiu’s soulful roots music has a strong Maori flavour using haka, chants and traditional Maori instruments, backed by grabbing grooves, deep beautifully crafted bass lines, funky rhythms and magical melodies that stay with you well after the show ends. Te Huki will be performing on several occasions during the festival.

The Festival of Cultures runs from Friday 2 - Sunday 5 March, with a pre-festival programme starting on Monday 27 February. Further details of the line-up of activities, performers and events will be released in the New Year.

We can confirm the following: Friday 2 March

A Rangoli Art Competition and Holi Festival Celebration- is being held at IPU. This event is currently taking registrations for team entries. Like many of the events during the festival, it will also provide some great photograph opportunities. Lantern Parade around the Square - 7pm. Public lantern making workshops are being held prior to this event. Saturday 3 March

World Food, Craft and Music Fair - The Square 10am - 4pm. This is the busiest day of the festival and an opportunity to see, hear and taste the world in one day. Free cultural performances, activities, ethnic food and crafts stalls in the events quadrant.

Sunday 4 March

Ngahau Te Manawa: Fiesta Time - Further celebration, activities, art, events and performances including Manawatu Multicultural Centre’s Cultural Fashion Parade - all happening at Te Manawa from 11am - 3pm