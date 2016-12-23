Homegrown talent shine in Botanic Beats in Napier

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 08:43

Mark Thursday 12 January in your calendar as the day to pack a picnic and head on down to Napier’s Botanical Gardens for a twilight musical treat.

From 6pm to 9pm some of Hawke’s Bay’s best homegrown talent will be in the spotlight for Botanic Beats. Members of Project Prima Volta, mentored by renowned opera singer and Festival Opera co-founder Anna Pierard, will be performing, followed by Anna’s sister, the equally talented soul and jazz songstress Margot Pierard and her band.

Prima Volta (first time in Italian) is a mentoring programme for young people, based on world renowned El sistema, which promotes social inclusion through music and was first initiated on a large scale in Venezuela.

The project runs alongside Festival Opera’s annual production, held every February. Next year’s show, held during Art Deco Festival week, is Carmen.

Prima Volta will perform a mixture of music from opera and musicals, such as The Sound Of Music, accompanied by guitar and keyboard during the free concert. All the music has been picked to appeal to as wide a range of people as possible.

The audience can also expect to hear renditions of the Habanera and the Triangle Trio from Carmen. "Project Prima Volta loves to perform in this type of event and share their passion for singing with a wider audience. Botanic Beats is a great opportunity to showcase Project Prima Volta," says Anna.

The Botanical Gardens are an awesome feature of Napier Hill, but outside of the annual Carols by Candlelight event and a few weddings, it isn’t used for any other major events, says Kevin Murphy, Event Manager, Napier City Council.

"We felt the time was right to test the public with a new music event and see what feedback we get. Wellington have been hosting music events for a number of years in their Botanical Gardens - so why not Napier?"