What you need to know for New Year’s Eve in Tauranga

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 10:56

There are several events happening for all ages and tastes on New Year’s Eve, from a family friendly BBQ at The Strand, ‘Frequency’ - the under 18s event at ASB Arena to many high profile music events at Mount Maunganui and in the CBD. A full overview of what’s happening in Tauranga on New Year’s Eve

Tauranga City Council focuses on measures that enhance a safe environment on New Year’s Eve and will no longer offer an organised event at Mount Maunganui Main Beach.

Tauranga will welcome the new year with a spectacular midnight fireworks display from a central city location that can be enjoyed across the city. Watch them from your deck or backyard, ideally from a slightly elevated point.

The first display to light up the sky from a barge at the Tauranga waterfront will be at the family-friendly time of 9.30pm. There will be no fireworks display at Mount Maunganui.

A one-way system will be established during the afternoon of Saturday, 31 December in a clockwise direction from Salisbury Ave along The Mall, Adams Avenue and Marine Parade. To support the one-way system there will be closures on the following Mount Maunganui peninsula roads while the one-way system is in operation: Leinster Avenue, Commons Avenue, Grace Avenue, Pacific Avenue and Prince Street - these streets will only be accessible to residents with access passes. There may be changes on the day if required in consultation with NZ Police. All affected roads will be open by 8am on 1 January, but could be opened earlier if it is safe to do so.

Marine Parade, between Adams and Pacific Avenues, will be closed each night between the hours of 8pm and 6am from 26 December 2016 until 6 January 2017. Except on New Year’s Eve when the one-way system will operate.

Temporary ‘No parking - tow away zones’ will be in place on Marine Parade between Adams Avenue and Pacific Avenue from 6am on 31 December 2016 until 8am on 1 January 2017.

Leinster Avenue, Commons Avenue, Grace Avenue, Pacific Avenue and Prince Street residents can access their properties by displaying the vehicle passes. Vehicle passes have been mailed to property owners. If you are staying within the road closure zone and haven’t received a vehicle pass, you can get one from the Beach Base at Mount Drury until 2pm on 31 December. Proof of a Mount Maunganui address is required (i.e. a utilities bill or confirmation of holiday rental). For more information or if you haven’t received your pass please contact Tauranga City Council on (07) 577 7000.

A full road closure will be in place from 6pm, 31 December 2016 to 8am, 1 January 2017 on The Strand, from Devonport Road roundabout down to Harington Street roundabout. Both roundabouts will be open to allow traffic flows. There will be no access to The Strand via Hamilton and Wharf Streets. Parking on The Strand will be restricted from 6am on 31 December 2016 until 8am on 1 January on The Strand. Parking buildings and off-street car parks are free on the day and open 24/7.

The temporary alcohol-free zone at Mount Maunganui has been extended. The 24-hours-a-day alcohol-free zone in Mount Maunganui expands to include all public areas north of Hull Road and Tweed Street. This will be enforced by NZ Police and runs from 26 December 2016 until 6 January 2017, 6am br /> The Strand is a liquor- and glass-free zone, 24 hours a day, 7 hours a week. Alcohol-free zone maps

Bayhopper buses will run normal holiday services on New Year’s Eve but there will be no free buses into or out of Mount Maunganui on the night. Normal services resume on New Year’s Day.

Frequency NYE tickets include a free bus ride to and from the event for under 18s at ASB Baypark Arena. Uzabus will pick up and drop off Frequency NYE attendees across the city in Greerton, Windermere, Brookfield, Otumoetai, Mount Maunganui, Papamoa and Welcome Bay. These routes are along regular Baybus routes and pick up/drop off will be at various nominated bus stops.

Tauranga City Council’s mobile-friendly events webpage provides residents and visitors with helpful information on road closures, alcohol-free zones, events and more to make the start into the new year a safe and enjoyable one.

Check www.mytauranga.co.nz, bookmark the page and get prepared for the new year.