Britomart signs tell stories of CBD's past

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 11:10

Heritage New Zealand has teamed up with Auckland Transport to shed light on some of the earliest history of Auckland’s CBD.

The two agencies have developed a series of hoardings incorporating historical photos and information telling the story of some of Auckland’s earliest buildings and places. The interpretation signage is currently part of the safety barricades near where work is taking place on the City Rail Link project.

"The first series of interpretation signage was put up to tie in with the first stage of the project," says Heritage New Zealand’s Regional Archaeologist, Bev Parslow, who has sourced some of the images and information for the panels.

"Along Commerce Street people can view images showing what this area looked like before reclamation began in the 1860s. The images show the history of the former Chief Post Office building along with other notable buildings and landmarks - many of which continue to feature in Auckland’s CBD landscape."

Images from the 1940s through to the 1970s depicting the more recent history of the urban area also feature in the interpretation signage, and are sure to strike a chord with many Aucklanders.

"There are some great photos of the Municipal Transport Station - more recently known as the Downtown Bus Terminal, before it was replaced by Britomart Transport Centre we know today," says Bev.

"People who remember catching the bus into ‘town’ during those post-War decades are sure to experience feelings of nostalgia when they see these pictures from the not-so-distant past."

The signage around the Britomart will be the first ‘chapter’ in a series of interpretation hoardings, including archaeological finds from previous investigations in this area, that will be located around the CBD as the City Rail Link unfolds. Other places to be highlighted in future interpretation signage include Lower Queen Street, Albert Street and Britomart Station itself.

The current hoardings at the back Britomart Station will be removed in the near future, however, as the final elements of the new entrance are implemented. The hoarding designs will be stored for future use.

From January, Britomart passengers will need to use this new entrance in Commerce Street, Tyler Street and Galway Street and the existing Takutai Square (eastern) entrance. The Chief Post Office building will be closed for strengthening works prior to the construction of the CRL tunnels. For more information about the City Rail Link, please visit at.govt.nz/crl