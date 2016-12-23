Coffee and croissant at Pompallier Mission

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 11:13

Pompallier Mission is drawing on its French roots to deliver an exciting new offering for visitors.

Visitors to the historic mission, which was founded by Bishop Jean-Baptiste Pompallier and his team of French Marist missionaries in 1839, are now able to enjoy a genuine French croissant and a flat white - or other espresso beverage - as part of their visitor experience.

The French-style coffee house located on-site at the Mission features a unique French roast coffee known as ‘Bishop’s Brew’. The coffee house opened its doors to the public recently.

"Funnily enough our first customers happened to be a French couple who really enjoyed the experience," says the Manager of Pompallier Mission, Scott Elliffe.

"The Initial response from visitors has been very positive indeed."

People enjoying their ‘coffee and croissant’ while looking out over beach-side views of the beautiful Bay of Islands can rest assured that they’re enjoying the real thing.

"The croissants themselves are imported from France and the miniature jars of ‘La Bonne Maman’ jams are also made in France," says Scott.

"We’ve worked to provide an authentic café experience for our visitors in line with the authenticity of what we offer at Pompallier Mission. The coffee house fits in really well with that."

The French coffee house will be open throughout the summer season.