Festive fun at Orana Wildlife Park

Friday, 23 December, 2016 - 12:49

Christmas will arrive early for Orana Wildlife Park’s 400 animals as keepers play Santa and prepare a range of festive themed treats to hand out tomorrow. Starting from 10.30am various enrichment feeds will occur throughout the day. The zoo is closed on Christmas Day so by providing the treats a day early, visitors can enjoy seeing the animals munch, crunch, smash and crack in to their presents.

Acting Manager of Exotic Mammals, Jenny Bowles, says: "providing quality enrichment is important for animal welfare. The food-based Christmas presents will be something different for the animals and I am sure visitors will also enjoy the seeing presents ripped and clawed into."

The Orana team wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.