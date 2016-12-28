Take care at Rhythm and Vines this year - Police

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 06:16

New Zealand Police reminds those attending the Rhythm and Vines festival this New Year to take care of themselves and their friends.

"We want everyone to enjoy their time at the festival but we urge partygoers to look out for themselves and their mates the whole time," says Senior Sergeant Ross Smith.

"Stay with your friends throughout the evening and make a plan on what to do if you get separated.

"If you are going to be drinking, eat something substantial first and encourage your friends to do the same."

Police advise attendees to watch their drinks and not to accept any drinks, alcoholic or otherwise, that you haven’t personally seen poured.

"At events of this size, where it’s noisy and there are people everywhere, you’re not likely to notice someone tampering with your drink.

"Pay particular attention to drinks passed to you from strangers, ask for another to be poured if you’re unsure."

Drivers should all expect to be breath tested when they leave the event.

"If you are planning to drink at the festival and aren’t camping, make reliable arrangements on how you’re getting home.

Arrange a sober driver, or book a taxi or use one of the many bus services available.

"Keep in mind that if you’re partying through the night, you won’t be in a fit state to drive the next morning either."

Those with vehicles parked at the event should ensure all doors and windows are locked and that valuables are kept out of sight if they need to be in the car.

"Keep your keys in a secure place, preferably on a lanyard or stitched into a pocket.

"Having valuables stolen can put a damper on your celebrations, so whenever you’re away from your tent, take your valuables with you."

"Campgrounds are an easy place for thieves to target as tents don’t offer much security.

"Consider not bringing valuables that you don’t really need.

It’s not wise to bring expensive jewellery, cameras, laptops or speakers with you.

"It also pays to be aware of pick-pockets.

Your cell phone or wallet in your pocket could become an easy target when you’re in a large crowd.

"Be aware of your belongings and where they are and make sure to turn on useful tools like the GPS tracking aps on your cell phones.

"So long as everyone uses common sense and looks out for their friends, we look forward to supervising the New Year’s celebrations."

More advice on keeping safe can be found here: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/personal-community/keeping-safe.