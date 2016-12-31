Family fun on Wellington waterfront for New Year's Eve

|
Tonight’s New Year’s Eve celebrations - perfect for the whole family - are definitely happening from 8pm around Whairepo Lagoon and at Frank Kitts Park on the Wellington waterfront.
it’ll be a free night of music and fun - with the traditional midnight countdown for those wanting to say good riddance to 2016 and welcome in 2017…
The evening starts with boogie-friendly music from the Wellington Shake-Em-On-Downers. The legendary Rodger Fox Big Band kicks off at 10pm with a set list of party favourites perfect for the big night.
The weather forecast says it’s looking dry, if a little blustery. Our events people tell us the fireworks are still teed up for 9pm and midnight - and the weather will really have to pack it in before the call is made to halt the displays.
