Lazy Sundays for your summer

Friday, 6 January, 2017 - 10:10

Sunshine, music and relaxing in nature combine this summer during the Ingham’s Lazy Sundays series.

Head on down to the Botanic Gardens to enjoy a free afternoon of live music, featuring a line-up of top performers playing swing jazz, folk, pop, country and all your favourite hits.

Council SummerTimes Programme Manager Paul Kean says the afternoons are the perfect way to finish a sunny weekend.

"Ingham’s Lazy Sundays are hugely popular with families, visitors, and music fans alike. The Botanic Gardens provide a relaxing atmosphere to soak in the great sights and sounds of the very talented performers. Grab a deck chair, pack a picnic and enjoy some great free entertainment this summer.

"The first Ingham’s Lazy Sunday event will be held on January 8, so it’s a great way to chill out after that busy Christmas and New Year period. Classic Celtic country folk band Hobnail will be pumping out some catchy tunes so hang on to that holiday feeling and take some time to relax and unwind."

Ingham’s Lazy Sundays will be held from 3pm-4.30pm from 8 January-26 February. All concerts will be at The Archery Lawn, Botanic Gardens except 22 January at St Albans Park.

Ingham’s Lazy Sundays are part of the Christchurch City Council’s SummerTimes programme, a fantastic line up of summer sporting, musical, community and entertainment events.

For your full guide to summer fun visit www.summertimes.co.nz