Wanderlust returning to Great Lake Taupo for third year

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 11:14

Wanderlust, producers of the largest yoga lifestyle events in the world, returns for a third year to the geothermal wonderland of Great Lake Taupo, February 2-5. The four-day festival allows attendees to choose their own adventure from a variety of activities including yoga, live music, meditation, explorative hikes, surfing, running treks, fine dining and more. Great Lake Taupo is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the true spirit of Wanderlust, to find your true north.

What’s New and Not To Be Missed at Wanderlust Great Lake Taupo 2017:

- Musical Performances: Get down with live performances, and soulful sounds, with our internationally and nationally acclaimed talent, that is sure to get you dancing. Featuring, for her only New Zealand performance, is synth-pop heroine Ladyhawke. Also appearing, is Norman Jay MBE-unquestionably one of the finest and most respected DJs in the world today. Completing the line-up is hometown favourite Tiki Taane, dancehall-come-yoga floor phenomenon DJ Drez from Los Angeles, Weird Together, Sweet Mix Kids, ARLI, and prodigious Hawaiian composer, Elijah Ray- and more.

- Yoga: Practice with the world's top yoga talent, including one of the biggest international names to grace New Zealand, New York luminary Elena Brower. Also at the top of the line-up is pre-eminent speaker, yoga, and meditation teacher Rod Stryker, and all-round crowd favourite, Californian-come-Vancouverite Eoin Finn, and fellow Californians Briohny Smyth, and Dice Iida-Klein-alongside local Australiasian favourites Nikki Ralston, Kat Harding, and Kara-Leah Grant, with more to be added soon-offering a diverse collection of inclusive classes for all levels of experience.

- True North Cafe by TOMS: The best place to kickstart your day! Grab a coffee, and a bite to eat with friends at Wanderlust’s famed gathering place, the True North Café, presented by TOMS-who will be bringing their eclectic range of ethical eyewear and shoes. Later on, bust out your best at the Open Mic Night - calling all superstars!

- Dining: Food lovers will rejoice at the Earth-to-Table Dinner, a one-of-a-kind dining experience created with fresh, locally sourced, organic ingredients-curated by raw food, and wellbeing advocate Megan May of Little Bird Organics. Samplings of local and imported wine, beer, and libations feature as part of Uncorked-a unique post- yoga, and pre-party soiree.

- Speakeasy Talks: Get inspired by our lecture program featuring today's thought leaders: Join Elena Brower alongside her son Jonah. They’ll discuss the reality of family life, clear communication and offer tips for keeping the channels open between parents and kids. Then take step back into your ancestry, and join one of New Zealand’s top nutritionists and holistic health experts, Ben Warren, to learn more about the past, in order to look forward to finding the perfect diet for you.

- Bungy + Swing: Take the plunge... literally. Bungy, or Swing toward the crystal clear waters of New Zealand's largest river. Did someone say... adventure?! A once in a lifetime experience awaits... jump into it.

- Musical Nature Hike: Join Elijah Ray for a special musical nature hike, and get to know his unique style of allowing presence to lead, discovering the beauty in each moment. Enjoy a combination of walking mediation, wisdom sharing, and music.

- The Wanderlust Spectacular: a sacred celebratory extravaganza that actively engages the audience to participate with their mind, body, heart, and soul. Ignite your senses through rich imagery, innovative lighting design, and cutting edge music-journeying together to the core of Wanderlust's mission - how to Find Your True North.

Multiple ticket options available, from music only, to the full yoga experience.

- 4-Day, from $490

- 3-Day from $430

- 1-Day from $125

- Music Only from $40