Wellington summer calendar highlight set to shine

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 11:23

One of the highlights on Wellington’s summer calendar kicks-off tomorrow, with Meridian Gardens Magic showcasing a host of great kiwi talent over three weeks on the Botanic Garden’s Soundshell stage.

The annual free concert series presented by Wellington City Council, and supported by Meridian Energy, includes performances by local legends The Warratahs, the always popular The MÄori SideSteps, soulful tunes from Christchurch’s August Fields, and rising star Jesse Sheehan touring with his debut album.

The line-up of performers also includes a hoedown with a band of Kiwi hillbillies, folk tunes, country rock, chamber music and not one, but two summer showcases with a taster of top local talent.

Adding to the atmosphere will be a series of light installations from Massey’s School of Design students - one of which is an installation tribute to Kaikoura.

Mayor Justin Lester says the event has become an iconic part of the Capital over the years.

"Summer City is celebrating 38 years of supporting the arts and artists, and developing the reputation as the creative capital of New Zealand - and much of that has occurred on the Botanic Garden Soundshell stage," he says.

"Some artists have gone on to become major international stars like The Flight of the Conchords, and some have been regular favourites at the event for years like The Warratahs. Whatever the act, whatever the weather, Wellingtonians turn up in their thousands to this festival - and there’s always something for everyone," adds Mayor Lester.

Meridian is proud to be supporting the event again: "For us, Meridian Gardens Magic is all about bringing together the Wellington community to enjoy home-grown music and art in the beautiful surrounds of the Botanic Garden. We’re delighted to be supporting it for a third year running," says Meridian General Manager for Retail, Neal Barclay.

Following on from the capacity crowds last year, Kids Magic has relocated to the Dell in the Botanic Garden on Saturday 28 January. This fun, free and family-friendly event will feature concerts, face painting, how to make a bivouac, and a magical arts trail for kids of all ages to enjoy.

Wellington Pasifika Festival is another must-go-to event on the Summer City calendar - bringing a taste of the Pacific to Waitangi Park on Monday 23 January.

For updates or postponement information check the Wellington City Council Facebook page.

The Summer City festival is full of free concerts and major community, sports and cultural events. To see the complete listing, check out our Summer City events section.