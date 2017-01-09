Connect with your community: Matariki Festival 2017 wants you

Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 16:22

Want to be part of TÄmaki Makaurau’s celebrations of the MÄori New Year?

Auckland Council is calling for groups wishing to host an event during this year’s Matariki Festival 2017.

Held between 10 June and 2 July, the festival welcomes in the MÄori New Year, as well as providing the opportunity to celebrate MÄori culture through community programmes and events. Submissions close 31 January 2017.

Auckland Council’s Arts and Culture Programmer Ataahua Papa is excited about the opportunities presented by Matariki Festival:

"There are a myriad of ways that artists can come together to reflect on how traditional and contemporary Te Ao MÄori (MÄori world view) intertwine to create a sense of community. It has been, and continues to be, an integral part of New Zealand’s identity both here and beyond. Artists, community groups or individuals can celebrate this through any medium they see fit, including discussions, performance, food, art and stories."

Applicants are asked to align with one or more of the five programme categories Tangata Whenua (Indigenous People of the Land), Taiao (Environment), MÄtauranga (Knowledge), Whakangahau (Performance), and NgÄ Mahi Toi (the Arts).

Te Tau Hou MÄori (the MÄori New Year) signifies new beginnings and presents an opportunity to honour our ancestors. Matariki Festival offers the chance for all Aucklanders to celebrate and share in our unique culture.