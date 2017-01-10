Free event in Napier this Thursday

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 09:34

Homegrown talent is on show this Thursday in Botanic Beats, from 6pm to 9pm at the Napier Botanical Gardens.

Members of Project Prima Volta, mentored by renowned opera singer and Festival Opera co-founder Anna Pierard, will be performing, followed by Anna’s sister, the equally talented soul and jazz songstress Margot Wuts and her band.

So pack a picnic and head up the hill for a special kind of twilight entertainment. There will also be some refreshments available.

At the free concert Prima Volta (first time in Italian) will perform a wide range of music - something for everyone - accompanied by guitar and keyboard.

Prima Volta is a mentoring programme for young people, based on world renowned El sistema, which promotes social inclusion through music. The project runs alongside Festival Opera’s annual February production, held during Art Deco Festival week. Its members are part of next month’s show, Carmen.