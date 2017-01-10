A very Neon new year

Tuesday, 10 January, 2017 - 10:03

The holiday period may be over, but there are still lazy summer nights and long weekends on the horizon when you can lounge around and watch TV - whether you’re outdoors under a sun umbrella, or inside on one of those temperamental January days.

NEON kicks the year off with an assortment of shows and movies to suit any summer mood, including hilarious series Vice Principals, blockbuster movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the Coen Brothers’ comedy Hail, Caesar!

And check out our new collection of Kiwi-made documentaries, including titles Making Good Men, Driving High, Deer Devils, Peak Antibiotics and Little Criminals.

If you missed our highlights for the month, please find our January magazine attached.

Stay tuned for our February magazine coming soon, with titles including the highly-anticipated mini-series Big Little Lies, drama Animal Kingdom and horror series Outcast.