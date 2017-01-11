Matt McLean joins Breakfast

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 11:50

Former 1 NEWS reporter, Matt McLean will take up the role of Breakfast’s Weather Presenter, as long-standing weatherman Sam Wallace departs on a new venture in radio.

Having spent the last year traveling the world and living in London, Matt returns home this month to join Hilary Barry, Jack Tame and the rest of the Breakfast team for 2017.

TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie says, "Matt’s obviously well known to our team and to our audience so we’re confident he’ll hit the ground running. We’re looking forward to welcoming him back."

Matt’s return marks ten years exactly since he first appeared on the show.

"When I was approached about coming back to work on Breakfast, it was a no-brainer. I had to say yes. It's pretty amazing to come full circle and return home to be part of the programme's presenting team," Matt says.

"It really can't be called a job, working on Breakfast. It'll be a genuine joy to turn up to work each morning and help put together a show New Zealanders can be proud of. It's a brilliant team, and I'm so excited to get back and get stuck in. Plus, someone needs to keep Jack in line," he adds.

Breakfast is New Zealand’s most watched morning programme and has gone from strength to strength since its refresh, with its share of the viewing audience climbing to a high at the end of 2016. In its last week of the year, Breakfast had a 45% share of audience - its nearest competitor had a 19% share.

Breakfast returns to TVNZ 1 on Monday January 23.

