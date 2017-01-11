The Napier Night Fiesta is back this Friday

Wednesday, 11 January, 2017 - 11:55

Our popular Napier Night Fiesta is back, beginning this Friday!

It will run weekly in Clive Square - weather permitting - from Friday 13 January to Friday 24 February, except for the Friday of Art Deco Weekend.

Come down to Clive Square between 6pm and 9pm for some tasty treats such as smoked salmon, jerk chicken and artisan bread, and experience some great local entertainment. Musicians Eilish Rose and Waireka Te Meihana will provide the musical backdrop for the first Fiesta, at which Basketball Jones will also be a special guest. Face painting for kids will also be on offer.

To keep up to date with the Napier Night Fiesta 2017, go to https://www.facebook.com/napiernightfiesta