Did Wellington band MERRIN just release the raunchiest rock music video in NZ?

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 10:13

Merrin have a lot to smile about with their hot new single "Mr. Dominant", released 01 January 2017 and possibly the raunchiest Rock music video NZ has seen. Inspired by ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, the video has been released with the theme "Sexy, sweet and most delicious", just as the lyrics suggest. It’s causing controversy and MERRIN are taking it in their stride.

"Our aim is not to offend anybody, we just love to rock out and be different. With Charlie having such a unique vocal style, she tends to add a bit of sass in the mix which sits perfectly with all of us guys. The INDX Media team weren’t afraid to push the boundaries of what our lyrics portray. We pull no punches when we make music so it felt great to connect with a film crew that understood us." Karl Wootton.

Merrin are an explosive 5 piece powerhouse consisting of Karl Wootton (Rhythm Guitarist), Charlie Phillips (Female Vocalist), Richard Maxwell Jnr (Drummer), Angelo Pantelakis (Lead Guitarist) and Logan Wood (Bass Guitarist). All are songwriters in their own right, bringing their own piece of intrigue to the show. They are excited about the road ahead and have every reason to be.

"2016 was surreal, we lost artists who we looked up to and were inspired by. Our direction changed and it bought us back to what really matters." Charlie Phillips.

With a new line-up and a hot new sound, Merrin are looking forward to kicking off their "Rock under Construction" tour in late January 2017.

Watch Mr.Dominant on Merrins Website: merrinmadness.com

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. Not suitable for people under 16 (M)

Tour Dates 2017:

Tickets on sale now at EVENTFINDER

Nivara Bar Hamilton: Sat, 27th Jan with support from "8 Steps to Madness" and "Saxi"

Valhalla Wellington: Sat, 11th Feb with support from "Dick Tracy" and "Diamond Doll"

Cabana Bar Napier: Fri, 3rd Mar with support from "Dick Tracy" and "Diamond Doll"

The Stomach P.North: Sat, 4th Mar same as above plus more

Club Tavern Chch: Sat, 18th Mar with support from "Egovalve" and "Cinderella Rocketship"

Promoter: Aftershock Promotions Label: SoundScape Records