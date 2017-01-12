New take on Robin Hood for Christchurch audiences

Thursday, 12 January, 2017 - 11:47

With a female in the lead role, mediaeval hero Robin Hood is set for a makeover next month in Christchurch's Anthony Harper Summer Theatre 2017 production.

The Forge at The Court is writing and performing a comedic adaption of this timeless story, which runs from 1 to 19 February 2017 in the grounds of Riccarton House. The heroic outlaw is being played by young Christchurch actor Sophia Benter-Lynch.

Director, Dan Pengelly says the team who brought to life Peter Pan and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz will be back with a cheeky new take on Robin Hood’s adventures.

"The audience is in for plenty of surprises and lots of laughs. They can expect to meet all their favourite characters. Maid Marion, the Merry Men, Friar Tuck, the Sherriff of Nottingham and King John will be played by a cast of seven talented actors," he says.

The expansive woodland grounds at Riccarton House is the perfect place for recreating the magic and mystery of Sherwood Forest.

"We will be making the most of this beautiful setting amongst the century-old trees," Pengelly says.

Families and friends are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy the free show, which promises something for all ages. Koha donations will go to The Forge Theatre Company, which lost its home after the 2011 earthquake.

Award-winning law firm Anthony Harper has been behind this family event, part of the Christchurch City Council’s popular SummerTimes event programme, for the past 13 years. In 2016 the event attracted 15,000 people.

Anthony Harper’s Lythan Chapman says it has become a much-loved part of Christchurch’s summer calendar. "Anthony Harper is delighted to make Summer Theatre possible. Every year the event grows, with rave reviews for the performances, atmosphere and beautiful outdoor setting.

"It is an ideal place for families to come together and enjoy theatre produced by New Zealand’s longest running professional theatre company," she says.

Anthony Harper Summer Theatre runs from Wednesday 1 February to Sunday 19 February 2017 at 7pm Wednesday to Sunday each week, and 2pm on 4, 5, 6, 12, 18 and 19 February, at Riccarton House grounds, 16 Kahu Road, Christchurch.